History Forge

Are you interested in local history and want to help preserve it? Come learn about HistoryForge, a community-sourced digital mapping project hosted by Binghamton University. Community volunteers transcribe census records on the website, which in turn get plotted onto an interactive, digital map. We have started with the 1910 census and have transcribed over 10,000 census records. We’re currently working on Binghamton’s Third Ward, though we hope in the future to incorporate Johnson City, Endicott, and other towns in Broome County. Our free transcription sessions are a great place to meet like-minded history enthusiasts, and food and drinks are provided.

Anyone can learn how to do this as long as you have a computer, an internet connection, and the ability to read cursive (or an interest in learning how to do so!).

Please make sure to bring your laptop with you to this event.