© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

History Forge

History Forge

Are you interested in local history and want to help preserve it? Come learn about HistoryForge, a community-sourced digital mapping project hosted by Binghamton University. Community volunteers transcribe census records on the website, which in turn get plotted onto an interactive, digital map. We have started with the 1910 census and have transcribed over 10,000 census records. We’re currently working on Binghamton’s Third Ward, though we hope in the future to incorporate Johnson City, Endicott, and other towns in Broome County. Our free transcription sessions are a great place to meet like-minded history enthusiasts, and food and drinks are provided.
Anyone can learn how to do this as long as you have a computer, an internet connection, and the ability to read cursive (or an interest in learning how to do so!).
Please make sure to bring your laptop with you to this event.

Phelps Mansion Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
www.phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931