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History Hour

History Hour

B.C. Stitchers – Broome’s County’s very own needlework guild – a local chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America (EGA). The B.C. Stitchers started back on June 7, 1978 which means that in June 2028 – they will be celebrating 50 years. FUN!!! The presentation will talk about their history, their logo (created by the late Broome County Cartoonist Johnny Hart), the needlework skillset of the membership, some of their various shows, exhibits, displays (ex: Roberson Christmas Tree) – as well as a few of their charitable causes (ex: Hearts for Hospice at Mercy House). The presentation will also highlight various stitched pieces by our membership. Presentation will be given by Jennifer Lorang

Lunch begins at 12pm, program will start at 12:30pm.

Guests can choose from a boxed lunch provided by Clines Catering. The lunch choices are ham and cheese on marble rye or turkey and cheese sandwich on Italian, with pasta salad and dessert.

Coffee, tea, soda, or water provided.

Phelps Mansion Museum
10/20
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
www.phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931