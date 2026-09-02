The Community Sing-Along offers opportunity to learn about and sing together upcoming holiday songs from a variety of traditions: Winter Solstice; Jewish; Christian, and Kwanzaa. Songs have evolved over two thousand years and have reflected the culture of the times. Some traditions, such as Kwanzaa, are only 60 years in the making,

Hot chocolate and desserts are available during this free community event,

The sponsoring group came together following the distribution of racist literature in Hornell in 2022 at the local Catholic Church, Black Church and Synagogue,