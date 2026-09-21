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Honoring the spirit of the wolf

Honoring the spirit of the wolf

20th annual fall honoring the spirit of the wolf fundraiser. String band music, sled dog demonstrations and education, preserve wolves, coyotes and foxes receive stuffed pumpkins enrichment and educational activities. Great food vendors, native crafts and drum songs to honor the wolf . Wolf den gift shop and more

The Wolf Mountain Nature Center
$10 adults $5 kids 6-11 and under 5 free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The wolf mountain nature Center
6076276784
twmncwolves@yahoo.com
Thewolfmountainnaturecenter.org

Artist Group Info

Spiritofthewolf99@gmail.com
The Wolf Mountain Nature Center
562 Hopkins Crandall road
Smyrna, New York 13464
6076276784
twmncwolves@yahoo.com
Thewolfmountainnaturecenter.org