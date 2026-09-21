Honoring the spirit of the wolf
Honoring the spirit of the wolf
20th annual fall honoring the spirit of the wolf fundraiser. String band music, sled dog demonstrations and education, preserve wolves, coyotes and foxes receive stuffed pumpkins enrichment and educational activities. Great food vendors, native crafts and drum songs to honor the wolf . Wolf den gift shop and more
The Wolf Mountain Nature Center
$10 adults $5 kids 6-11 and under 5 free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The wolf mountain nature Center
6076276784
twmncwolves@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Spiritofthewolf99@gmail.com
The Wolf Mountain Nature Center
562 Hopkins Crandall roadSmyrna, New York 13464
6076276784
twmncwolves@yahoo.com