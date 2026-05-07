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Immigration on the Erie Canal

Immigration on the Erie Canal

Join us at the Library for a talk about immigration and the Erie Canal, presented by Steph Adams, Director of Interpretation at the Erie Canal Museum. The story of the Erie Canal is in many ways a story of immigration, with thousands of migrants traveling and working on and along the Canal’s waters. Learn more in this talk about the many ways in which immigrants impacted the construction, operation, and culture of the Erie Canal.

Newfield Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/