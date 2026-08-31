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India Day 2026

India Day 2026

India Day at the India Cultural Centre is an annual tradition in the Southern Tier of New York, celebrating Indian culture, arts, music, customs, and traditions. On this day, the ICC premises will transform into a vibrant fairground featuring food, vendors, and entertainment.

Please join us on September 12th at the India Cultural Centre of Triple Cities, Vestal, New York, for an unforgettable celebration. This year, we are excited to introduce a new feature called "Tour of India," which will showcase the country's diverse states. We will also have food stalls, vendors selling clothing and jewelry, and entertainment from both local and traveling performers.

As always, entry is free for all guests. We look forward to seeing you there. 🙏🇮🇳

India Cultural Centre
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

India Cultural Centre
info@iccbinghamton.org

Artist Group Info

smithasivaiah@gmail.com
India Cultural Centre
1595 State Rte 26
Vestal, New York 13850
indiaday@iccbinahmton.org
https://www.iccbinghamton.org/