India Day 2026

India Day at the India Cultural Centre is an annual tradition in the Southern Tier of New York, celebrating Indian culture, arts, music, customs, and traditions. On this day, the ICC premises will transform into a vibrant fairground featuring food, vendors, and entertainment.

Please join us on September 12th at the India Cultural Centre of Triple Cities, Vestal, New York, for an unforgettable celebration. This year, we are excited to introduce a new feature called "Tour of India," which will showcase the country's diverse states. We will also have food stalls, vendors selling clothing and jewelry, and entertainment from both local and traveling performers.

As always, entry is free for all guests. We look forward to seeing you there. 🙏🇮🇳