Tioga Arts Council and New York State Art Teachers Association (NYSATA) are honored to present an exhibition celebrating artist educators work titled, Inspiring Thousands, at Cloud Croft Studios this June.

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ABOUT INSPIRING THOUSANDS

Inspiring Thousands celebrates the creativity and dedication of regional art teachers whose passion shapes countless young artists each year. This exhibition brings together a collection of two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, showcasing the diverse talents and artistic voices of educators who inspire both inside and outside the classroom. From painting and drawing to sculpture and mixed media, the show highlights how these teachers not only guide students in their artistic journeys but also pursue their own creative practices. Inspiring Thousands honors the impact of art education and the powerful ripple effect of teachers who lead by example.

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LOCATION

The location for artwork drops, the exhibition, and pick-up are:

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Cloud Croft Studios - Barn

1003 Sanford Rd.

Owego, NY 13827

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IMPORTANT DATES

May 30 + 31 (Artwork Drop Off)

June 6 (Opening Reception from 2-4 PM & Potluck)

June 6 - 26 (Exhibition Duration)

June 18 (Special Workshop + Make & Take)

June 26 (Last Day of Exhibition)

June 27 + 28 (Unsold/Sold Artwork P/U)

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EXHIBITION DURATION

The exhibition’s Opening Reception will be on Saturday, June 6, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Cloud Croft Studios. After the opening, it will be open to the public from June 7 through 26, Thursday – Sunday, from 12 – 4 p.m. Special late-night hours are every Thursday until 8:00 p.m.

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ABOUT NYSATA

The New York State Art Teachers Association (NYSATA) is a non-profit professional organization founded in 1948 for the purpose of advancing the cause of art education. Region 4 covers the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins.