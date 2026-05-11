Inspiring Thousands: Artwork Drop-Off Weekend

Artwork Drop Off for Inspiring Thousands is Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31, each day from 12 - 4 p.m. at Cloud Croft Studios - Barn, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego, NY 13827.

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ABOUT INSPIRING THOUSANDS

Inspiring Thousands celebrates the creativity and dedication of regional art teachers whose passion shapes countless young artists each year. This exhibition brings together a collection of two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, showcasing the diverse talents and artistic voices of educators who inspire both inside and outside the classroom. From painting and drawing to sculpture and mixed media, the show highlights how these teachers not only guide students in their artistic journeys but also pursue their own creative practices. Inspiring Thousands honors the impact of art education and the powerful ripple effect of teachers who lead by example.

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Registration Link: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/inspiring-thousands

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Location & Exhibition Duration

The location for artwork drops, the exhibition, and pick-up are:

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Cloud Croft Studios - Barn

1003 Sanford Rd.

Owego, NY 13827

Important Dates & Special Events

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May 30 + 31 (Artwork Drop Off)

June 6 (Opening Reception from 2-4 PM & Potluck)

June 6 - 26 (Exhibition Duration)

June 18 (Special Workshop + Make & Take)

June 26 (Last Day of Exhibition)

June 27 + 28 (Unsold/Sold Artwork P/U)

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Join or Renew

To join or renew your membership to NYSATA, go to: https://www.nysata.org/membership. For questions, email help@nysata.org.

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Artwork Sales

All artwork must be for sale, and a 20% commission will be taken on all sales.

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Exhibition Hours

The exhibition will be open to the public from June 6 through 26, Thursday – Sunday, from 12 – 4 p.m. Special late night hours every Thursday until 8:00 p.m. For appointments, contact either Christina Di Stefano, at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com, or call Mike Poe, (607) 972-4859.

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ABOUT NYSATA

The New York State Art Teachers Association (NYSATA) is a non-profit professional organization founded in 1948 for the purpose of advancing the cause of art education.