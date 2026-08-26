Quantum-2027, The International Conference on Quantum Computing, Cyber security and Artificial Intelligence, is scheduled to be held on May 24–25, 2027, in the vibrant city of Berlin, Germany, organized by PAGES Conferences. This premier international event aims to bring together leading researchers, scientists, academicians, industry professionals, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to discuss the latest advancements and future directions in these rapidly evolving fields.