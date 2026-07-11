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Joe Rossi Sings with Tim Horne on Piano

Joe Rossi Sings with Tim Horne on Piano

Joe Rossi: A dynamic entertainer with a powerhouse voice, delivering a show that uplifts and inspires all while exploring the gamut of human emotions.

Time Horne: A exceptional and versatile pianist who enjoys playing everything from classical to rock, bringing his own style to each song.

Bring a friend and enjoy an afternoon of song at 118 Marion Ave in Gilbertsville, NY. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children.

Dunderberg Gallery
$10 - $20
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Dunderberg Gallery
118 Marion Avenue
Gilbertsville, New York 13776
607.783.2010
garblederupt@gmail.com
www.DunderbergGallery.com