Joe Rossi Sings with Tim Horne on Piano

Joe Rossi: A dynamic entertainer with a powerhouse voice, delivering a show that uplifts and inspires all while exploring the gamut of human emotions.

Time Horne: A exceptional and versatile pianist who enjoys playing everything from classical to rock, bringing his own style to each song.

Bring a friend and enjoy an afternoon of song at 118 Marion Ave in Gilbertsville, NY. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children.