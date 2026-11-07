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Joe's favorite things (special Phelps Mansion tour)

Joe's favorite things (special Phelps Mansion tour)

Join us for a brand new tour where our Museum Educator Joe Schuerch gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the Phelps Mansion and shares 10 of his favorite things (and maybe a few more…) about the house.

Phelps Mansion Museum
15/20
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
www.phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931