Joe's favorite things (special Phelps Mansion tour)
Joe's favorite things (special Phelps Mansion tour)
Join us for a brand new tour where our Museum Educator Joe Schuerch gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the Phelps Mansion and shares 10 of his favorite things (and maybe a few more…) about the house.
Phelps Mansion Museum
15/20
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court StreetBinghamton, New York 13901
6077233931