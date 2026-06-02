June Gallery Night with Michelle Menter
June Gallery Night with Michelle Menter
Pinchers of Crabulon, the Art Show — the phenomenal ephemera of a planet
Sculpture, collage & painting
Opening Reception: Friday June 5th 5-7:30pm
Explorer, inventor, artist, Renaissance woman, Michelle Menter brings you an environment of clicking, clacking, flying crabs, particularly the area near Al’s Place — the only beauty parlor discovered so far on planet Crabulon.
This program is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.
Grayhaven Motel Lounge Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
eyevee Arts + Media at Grayhaven Motel
607-272-6434
info@grayhavenmotel.com
Artist Group Info
Michelle Menter
Grayhaven Motel Lounge Gallery
657 Elmira RdIthaca, New York 14850
607.272.6434
grayhavenmotel@gmail.com