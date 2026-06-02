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June Gallery Night with Michelle Menter

June Gallery Night with Michelle Menter

Pinchers of Crabulon, the Art Show — the phenomenal ephemera of a planet
Sculpture, collage & painting
Opening Reception: Friday June 5th 5-7:30pm

Explorer, inventor, artist, Renaissance woman, Michelle Menter brings you an environment of clicking, clacking, flying crabs, particularly the area near Al’s Place — the only beauty parlor discovered so far on planet Crabulon.

This program is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.

Grayhaven Motel Lounge Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

eyevee Arts + Media at Grayhaven Motel
607-272-6434
info@grayhavenmotel.com
https://eyevee.org/

Artist Group Info

Michelle Menter
Grayhaven Motel Lounge Gallery
657 Elmira Rd
Ithaca, New York 14850
607.272.6434
grayhavenmotel@gmail.com
https://grayhavenmotel.com/press/events/