June Gallery Night with Michelle Menter

Pinchers of Crabulon, the Art Show — the phenomenal ephemera of a planet

Sculpture, collage & painting

Opening Reception: Friday June 5th 5-7:30pm

Explorer, inventor, artist, Renaissance woman, Michelle Menter brings you an environment of clicking, clacking, flying crabs, particularly the area near Al’s Place — the only beauty parlor discovered so far on planet Crabulon.

This program is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.