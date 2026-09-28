Love Thy Neighbor - Indigenous People's Day
Love Thy Neighbor - Indigenous People's Day
The October Love Thy Neighbor Night at Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church in Binghamton, NY, will be in honor of Indigenous People's Day and feature Fidel Moreno, Author, Activist, and Screenwriter. The event starts at 5 pm with packing meals for those in need. At 5:30 pm we'll enjoy a meal together. At 6 pm be inspired by Fidel Moreno and learn how we can work for the common good. Join us!
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
6077245421
churchofficenumc@gmail.com
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
918 Upper Front StreetBinghamton, New York 13905
607-724-5421
churchofficenumc@gmail.com