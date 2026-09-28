Love Thy Neighbor - Indigenous People's Day

The October Love Thy Neighbor Night at Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church in Binghamton, NY, will be in honor of Indigenous People's Day and feature Fidel Moreno, Author, Activist, and Screenwriter. The event starts at 5 pm with packing meals for those in need. At 5:30 pm we'll enjoy a meal together. At 6 pm be inspired by Fidel Moreno and learn how we can work for the common good. Join us!