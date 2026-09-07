The Vermont-based American Roots band Low Lily brings their infectious sound to a new level. With the

energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass and the

drive of Americana, the members of Low Lily (Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, and Natalie Padilla) combine

their individual talents into one stunning soundscape.

Low Lily has shared their signature sound with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and

the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. In

2018, the band released a full-length album with 2X award-winning title track “10,000 Days like These"

and their original song “Hope Lingers On” which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem

for peace and justice.