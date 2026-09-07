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Low Lily

Low Lily

The Vermont-based American Roots band Low Lily brings their infectious sound to a new level. With the
energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass and the
drive of Americana, the members of Low Lily (Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, and Natalie Padilla) combine
their individual talents into one stunning soundscape.
Low Lily has shared their signature sound with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and
the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. In
2018, the band released a full-length album with 2X award-winning title track “10,000 Days like These"
and their original song “Hope Lingers On” which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem
for peace and justice.

6 On The Square
$20 pre-show
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

info@6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette Park
Oxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org