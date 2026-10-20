Major's Inn Holiday Bazaar
Major's Inn Holiday Bazaar
Enjoy shopping in the historic Tudor style Major's Inn in the heart of Gilbertsville, NY. Our largest event to date with hundreds of holiday decor, vintage items, jewelry, unique finds. Something for everyone. Take a break from shopping and enjoy lunch which includes meal, drink and a desert for $10.
The Major's Inn
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Major's Inn Foundation
themajorsinn@gmail.com
The Major's Inn
104 Marion AveGilbertsville , New York 13776
themajorsinn@gmail.com