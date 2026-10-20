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Major's Inn Holiday Bazaar

Major's Inn Holiday Bazaar

Enjoy shopping in the historic Tudor style Major's Inn in the heart of Gilbertsville, NY. Our largest event to date with hundreds of holiday decor, vintage items, jewelry, unique finds. Something for everyone. Take a break from shopping and enjoy lunch which includes meal, drink and a desert for $10.

The Major's Inn
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Major's Inn Foundation
themajorsinn@gmail.com
www.themajorsinn.com
The Major's Inn
104 Marion Ave
Gilbertsville , New York 13776
themajorsinn@gmail.com
www.themajorsinn.com