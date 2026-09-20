Mary Malaney and Friends in a Spooky Cabaret

Join us under the KIDDSTUFF tent for a spellbinding afternoon as Mary Malaney and friends perform thrilling songs from their favorite spooky and horror musicals–all to benefit the Hangar Theatre’s KIDDSTUFF Series! Enjoy a festive atmosphere with a cash bar offering wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages along with tasty treats. Come dressed as your favorite musical (or character from it) and compete in our costume contest for a chance to win Hangar-themed prizes! Don't have a costume? Browse our Costume Shop vintage clothing and costume sale on the Hangar's back patio and purchase your costume at the event.

Celebrate the Halloween season and support the Hangar Theatre’s mission to bring outstanding Theatre for Young Audiences to our community.