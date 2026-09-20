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Mary Malaney and Friends in a Spooky Cabaret

Mary Malaney and Friends in a Spooky Cabaret

Join us under the KIDDSTUFF tent for a spellbinding afternoon as Mary Malaney and friends perform thrilling songs from their favorite spooky and horror musicals–all to benefit the Hangar Theatre’s KIDDSTUFF Series! Enjoy a festive atmosphere with a cash bar offering wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages along with tasty treats. Come dressed as your favorite musical (or character from it) and compete in our costume contest for a chance to win Hangar-themed prizes! Don't have a costume? Browse our Costume Shop vintage clothing and costume sale on the Hangar's back patio and purchase your costume at the event.

Celebrate the Halloween season and support the Hangar Theatre’s mission to bring outstanding Theatre for Young Audiences to our community.

Hangar Theatre
$25–$100
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hangar Theatre
607-273-2787
marketing@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org
Hangar Theatre
801 Taughannock Blvd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-273-2787
boxoffice@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org/