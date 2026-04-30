Mind Over Body Movement Class

Learn how to achieve improvement through movement and techniques aimed at strengthening connection between mind and body from Mitch Raymond, MSPT, CEEAA. The connection between our brain and muscles is essential to move ourselves without injury. This presentation will break down how to improve the strength, flexibility, stability, balance, and skill of our bodies through practices that enhance neuromuscular connection and physiologic well being. Suggested donation of $10 and please bring a yoga mat if you have one!

*MSPT: Master of Science in Physical Therapy

CEEAA: Certified Expert in Exercise for the Aging Adult, through the Academy of Geriatric Physical Therapy

