© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mind Over Body Movement Class

Mind Over Body Movement Class

Learn how to achieve improvement through movement and techniques aimed at strengthening connection between mind and body from Mitch Raymond, MSPT, CEEAA. The connection between our brain and muscles is essential to move ourselves without injury. This presentation will break down how to improve the strength, flexibility, stability, balance, and skill of our bodies through practices that enhance neuromuscular connection and physiologic well being. Suggested donation of $10 and please bring a yoga mat if you have one!

*MSPT: Master of Science in Physical Therapy
CEEAA: Certified Expert in Exercise for the Aging Adult, through the Academy of Geriatric Physical Therapy

Newfield Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/