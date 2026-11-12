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Monarchs and Milkweed

Monarchs and Milkweed

Monarchs are intrinsically linked to the milkweed plants upon which their caterpillars feed. Learn more about the close relationship between this beautiful iconic butterfly and the familiar weeds essential to its fragile survival.

Town of Lansing, Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Salt Point
http://www.saltpointlansing.org

Artist Group Info

roberthrieger@gmail.com
Town of Lansing, Town Hall
29 Auburn Road
Lansing, New York 14882
roberthrieger@gmail.com