Monarchs and Milkweed
Monarchs and Milkweed
Monarchs are intrinsically linked to the milkweed plants upon which their caterpillars feed. Learn more about the close relationship between this beautiful iconic butterfly and the familiar weeds essential to its fragile survival.
Town of Lansing, Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Salt Point
Artist Group Info
roberthrieger@gmail.com
Town of Lansing, Town Hall
29 Auburn RoadLansing, New York 14882
roberthrieger@gmail.com