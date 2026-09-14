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New Roots Charter School Apple Harvest Fest Open House

New Roots Charter School Apple Harvest Fest Open House

New Roots curious (or know someone who is)? We’re holding an Open House during Apple Fest on Sunday, 9/27 from 2-3 PM. All are welcome to stop in and tour the school and learn more about the school!

New Roots Charter School
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

New Roots Charter School
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org
https://newrootsschool.org/
New Roots Charter School
116 N. Cayuga Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org
https://newrootsschool.org/