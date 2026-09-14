New Roots Charter School Apple Harvest Fest Open House
New Roots Charter School Apple Harvest Fest Open House
New Roots curious (or know someone who is)? We’re holding an Open House during Apple Fest on Sunday, 9/27 from 2-3 PM. All are welcome to stop in and tour the school and learn more about the school!
New Roots Charter School
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New Roots Charter School
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org
New Roots Charter School
116 N. Cayuga StreetIthaca, New York 14850
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org