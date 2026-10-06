Newfield Farmers Market Discussion

What would you like to see in a Newfield farmers market? What would make you want to participate? Are you a farmer, gardener, baker, maker, musician, organization, or local business interested in being involved? The Newfield Climate Smart Communities Task Force is exploring the idea of bringing a community farmers market back to Newfield, and we want your input before taking the next steps. Come share your ideas, ask questions, and help shape the conversation. There is no commitment to volunteer or participate, this is simply an opportunity for the community to explore the idea together. Whether you think a farmers market would be a great addition to Newfield, you're curious about the idea, or you have questions or concerns, your perspective is welcome. More details will be shared through the Town website and Facebook page.