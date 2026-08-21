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Noise & Motion: Film Premiere CONTACT

Screenshot

Noise & Motion: Film Premiere CONTACT

Premiere screening of Jonathan Walley’s new film CONTACT, a documentary about last year’s collaboration between HCS, BU Arts, Abandoned Studios and Grindworks in Sonic Immersion – an outdoor sound/skate/art jam.

This event will feature:

5-10 PM: An open skate/ride on ramps wired for sound
5:30-6:30 PM: Listening session with the filmmaker
6:45-7:00 PM: Refreshments
7:00-8:00 PM: Documentary screening and Q&A with the filmmaker
8:30-9:00 PM: Encore (if the room wants it!)
~ https://www.jonathanwalley.com/#/contactfilm/

HCS
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

HCS
607-232-4600
spookyactionindustrialarts@gmail.com
NA

Artist Group Info

Jonathan Walley
https://www.jonathanwalley.com/#/contactfilm/
HCS
1803 Castle Gardens Road
Vestal, New York 13850
https://www.hcssaia.com/