Noise & Motion: Film Premiere CONTACT
Noise & Motion: Film Premiere CONTACT
Premiere screening of Jonathan Walley’s new film CONTACT, a documentary about last year’s collaboration between HCS, BU Arts, Abandoned Studios and Grindworks in Sonic Immersion – an outdoor sound/skate/art jam.
This event will feature:
5-10 PM: An open skate/ride on ramps wired for sound
5:30-6:30 PM: Listening session with the filmmaker
6:45-7:00 PM: Refreshments
7:00-8:00 PM: Documentary screening and Q&A with the filmmaker
8:30-9:00 PM: Encore (if the room wants it!)
~ https://www.jonathanwalley.com/#/contactfilm/
HCS
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
HCS
607-232-4600
spookyactionindustrialarts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jonathan Walley