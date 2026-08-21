Noise & Motion: Film Premiere CONTACT

Premiere screening of Jonathan Walley’s new film CONTACT, a documentary about last year’s collaboration between HCS, BU Arts, Abandoned Studios and Grindworks in Sonic Immersion – an outdoor sound/skate/art jam.

This event will feature:

5-10 PM: An open skate/ride on ramps wired for sound

5:30-6:30 PM: Listening session with the filmmaker

6:45-7:00 PM: Refreshments

7:00-8:00 PM: Documentary screening and Q&A with the filmmaker

8:30-9:00 PM: Encore (if the room wants it!)

~ https://www.jonathanwalley.com/#/contactfilm/

