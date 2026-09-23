October Gallery Night with LIsa Gillis

The Nature of Things

Friday October 2nd, 5pm-7:45pm

In The Nature of Things, I explore and respond to the natural world around us here in the finger lakes. A collection of paintings in gouache reflecting the beauty of the big vistas and the small vignettes found in nature.

I am an artist living in Elmira, NY who works in several different mediums including gouache, watercolor, oils, and polymer clay. I spend my time in my studio creating art, helping as an administrator and founding member for Urban Sketchers Corning, and teaching and mentoring local upcoming artists. You can find my work displayed in various public venues around the Elmira/Corning area and at Handwork in Ithaca. I have exhibited work in local museums and galleries including the Arnot Art Museum, The Gmeiner Museum, and Cloudcroft Studios. I have been honored to receive several awards in local shows. Nature is my constant source of inspiration. When I’m not painting you can often find me kayaking, hiking, and camping. I like to explore not only the big vistas, but also the quiet, unnoticed vignettes which nature provides. Creating art helps me to both connect to the natural world and make sense of its chaos. Painting allows me to bring a sense of order to the magic I see all around me. With a brush I can make marks that represent both the object and my experience of the object. I have always been an artist. It is my first language.

The show will be available for viewing 8am-8pm throughout October.