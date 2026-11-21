The State of the Art Gallery is excited to announce its 2026 Annual December Juried Show which runs from December 3rd to January 2nd . The show includes 2-D and 3-D art in a wide variety of genres and media from 52 regional artists. Lesley Williamson, Executive Director of the Saltonstall Foundation, is this year’s judge; she’ll be presenting her awards at the the opening reception, December 4th, 5–8pm.

The gallery’s monthly Look Club is Sunday, December 13th at 2 p.m.

The gallery is located at 120 W. State St./Martin Luther King Jr. St., Ithaca, NY. The phone number is 607-277-1626. Regular hours are Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Curbside parking is available, and the building is ADA accessible. Exhibits are made possible, in part, with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.