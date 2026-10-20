© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opening Reception for The SHAPE of Place: A joint Exhibit by Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence

Opening Reception for The SHAPE of Place: A joint Exhibit by Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence

The State of the Art Gallery is excited to announce it’s November show – The SHAPE of Place: A Joint Exhibition by Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence; opening reception November 6, 5-8 p.m.

Through distinct, yet complementary artistic practices, Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence explore the relationship between humanity, the natural world, and the passage of time. Together, the artists offer complementary perspectives on the interconnectedness of life and the landscapes that shape us.

The gallery’s monthly Look Club is Sunday, November 8th, at 2 p.m. Carol and Pat will be present to answer questions about their art.

On Saturday November 14th at 2 p.m., Lisa Harris will read from her new book of poetry.

State of the Art Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca

Artist Group Info

DBINNS@TWCNY.RR.COM
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca.org