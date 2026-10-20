Opening Reception for The SHAPE of Place: A joint Exhibit by Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence

The State of the Art Gallery is excited to announce it’s November show – The SHAPE of Place: A Joint Exhibition by Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence; opening reception November 6, 5-8 p.m.

Through distinct, yet complementary artistic practices, Pat Hunsinger and Carol Spence explore the relationship between humanity, the natural world, and the passage of time. Together, the artists offer complementary perspectives on the interconnectedness of life and the landscapes that shape us.

The gallery’s monthly Look Club is Sunday, November 8th, at 2 p.m. Carol and Pat will be present to answer questions about their art.

On Saturday November 14th at 2 p.m., Lisa Harris will read from her new book of poetry.

