"OST UND WEST" (EAST AND WEST) Silent Movie with Live Music

Join us for the latest in our silent movie and live music series! Q&A with the artists to follow the screening.

"OST UND WEST" (Vienna, 1923); EAST AND WEST (New York, 1924)

Starring MOLLY PICON, leading lady of New York's Yiddish stage and screen in the role of an “irrepressible American Shikse teaching Yeshiva boys how to shimmy.” (J. Hoberman)

Part romance, part comedic shtik, this charming film, and its “Will they? Won’t they” plot, speaks to driving cultural and political issues of the day. Set against the real life backdrop of insurgent, Nazi fueled antisemitism, the movie’s story line dramatizes the ongoing angst that was European Jewish self-identity, and its warring halves: the “East” vs “West” of the title. A not-to-be-missed opportunity to enjoy this once massively popular and still fascinating silent era event.

The film has been newly restored by Filmarchiv, Austria with an original score composed and performed by world-renowned klezmer violinist Alicia Svigals and Donald Sosin, the celebrated silent film pianist who have been bringing audiences to their feet throughout the US and Europe with their unique and stirring violin and piano scores for Jewish-themed silent films.

The performance is free and open to the public.

Hosted by the Judaic Studies Department with help from co-sponsors: College of Jewish Studies, the Music Department, and the Cinema Department. With special thanks to the Music Department for their expert support.

This program is made possible by a generous grant from the Sunrise Foundation for Education and the Arts, La Jolla, California.

