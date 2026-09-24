Ozolins and Nelson: On Canvas and Paper, Opening Reception, October 2, 5-8pm

State of the Art Gallery in Ithaca is excited to announce that for October its main gallery will show works by two longtime members. Diana Ozolins' acrylics reflect her ramblings in nature; Margy Nelson's watercolors embody her inner dance with line and color.

The opening reception is October 2, 5-8pm

The gallery is located at 120 W State St., Ithaca, NY. The phone number is 607-277-1626. Regular hours are Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Curbside parking is available, and the building is ADA accessible. Our exhibits are made possible, in part, with funds from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.