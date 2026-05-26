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601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

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Patriotic Preservation - America's 250th Anniversary

Patriotic Preservation - America's 250th Anniversary

In Honor of Vestal's Revolutionary patriots and early settlers, the Vestal Historical Society and Grave Geeks, a national nonprofit organization, will instruct volunteers in cleaning and repairing historic headstones at the Vestal Park Cemetery. To participate, text 607.761.5968 with your name and address.

Vestal Historical Society
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Vestal Historical Society
6077615968
Terryrosestark@gmail.com
Vestal Historical society
Vestal Historical Society
316 Main Street
Vestal, New York 13850
6077615968
TERRYROSESTARK@gmail.com