Patriotic Preservation - America's 250th Anniversary
Patriotic Preservation - America's 250th Anniversary
In Honor of Vestal's Revolutionary patriots and early settlers, the Vestal Historical Society and Grave Geeks, a national nonprofit organization, will instruct volunteers in cleaning and repairing historic headstones at the Vestal Park Cemetery. To participate, text 607.761.5968 with your name and address.
Vestal Historical Society
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Vestal Historical Society
6077615968
Terryrosestark@gmail.com
Vestal Historical Society
316 Main StreetVestal, New York 13850
6077615968
TERRYROSESTARK@gmail.com