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Photography Show Opening Reception

Photography Show Opening Reception

The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artworks Gallery juried photo show will open November 6. The show will run from Friday, November 6 through Thursday, December 3. The show opens with a public awards reception on Friday, November 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with food and refreshments provided. The Artworks Gallery is located at 109 Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls.

Seneca County Arts Council/ Artworks Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Seneca county arts council
3152570201
scac109@gmail.com
http://artsinseneca.org
Seneca County Arts Council/ Artworks Gallery
PO Box 801
Seneca Falls, New York 13148
3152570201
scac109@gmail.com
http://artsinseneca.org