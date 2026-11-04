Photography Show Opening Reception
Photography Show Opening Reception
The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artworks Gallery juried photo show will open November 6. The show will run from Friday, November 6 through Thursday, December 3. The show opens with a public awards reception on Friday, November 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with food and refreshments provided. The Artworks Gallery is located at 109 Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls.
Seneca County Arts Council/ Artworks Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Seneca county arts council
3152570201
scac109@gmail.com
Seneca County Arts Council/ Artworks Gallery
PO Box 801Seneca Falls, New York 13148
3152570201
scac109@gmail.com