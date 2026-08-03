Pulitzer Prize winning author, Dr. Edda Fields-Black Public Talk 11/9/26
Pulitzer Prize winning author, Dr. Edda Fields-Black Public Talk 11/9/26
Please join us in welcoming back Pulitzer Prize winning author, Dr. Edda Fields-Black. She will return to Binghamton University on November 9th, 2026 for a public talk taking place from 10-11am in the University Downtown Center. The public talk is open to everyone. A lunch will follow at 12:00pm and then a Graduate Student Workshop from 1-2pm.
Binghamton University Downtown Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Harriet Tubman Center for Freedom and Equity, Binghamton University
607-777-2668
amanning@binghamton.edu
Artist Group Info
amanning@binghamton.edu
Binghamton University Downtown Center
67 Washington StreetBinghamton, New York 13902
6077772000