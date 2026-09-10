Puzzle Race for the Records Guiness World RecordsTM Attempts
Puzzle Race for the Records Guiness World RecordsTM Attempts
No special skills needed!! Stand in a parking lot, sign your name on a puzzle piece and place it where directed. Looking for one and all because we need 3000 participants to come together and show what Binghamton can do! Use promo code WSKG - preregistration required.
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
25-50
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New York Jigsaw Puzzle Association
6073231760
nyjpausa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chris Bigelow
artanondesign@gmail.com
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
1 Stuart StBinghamton, New York 13901