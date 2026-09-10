© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puzzle Race for the Records Guiness World RecordsTM Attempts

Puzzle Race for the Records Guiness World RecordsTM Attempts

No special skills needed!! Stand in a parking lot, sign your name on a puzzle piece and place it where directed. Looking for one and all because we need 3000 participants to come together and show what Binghamton can do! Use promo code WSKG - preregistration required.

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
25-50
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New York Jigsaw Puzzle Association
6073231760
nyjpausa@gmail.com
nyjpa.org

Artist Group Info

Chris Bigelow
artanondesign@gmail.com
https://www.cbigelow.com/
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
1 Stuart St
Binghamton, New York 13901
http://www.broomearenaforum.com/