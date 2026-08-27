Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong
Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong
Destiny O. Birdsong, author, and poet will be reading from her poetry collection, "Neotiations" and debut triptych novel "Nobody's Magic". There will be a Q&A after the reading.
Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
6074363033
hechtrw@oneonta.edu
Artist Group Info
Destiny O. Birdsong
bashawkld@gmail.com
Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine ParkwayOneonta, New York 13820