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Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong

Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong

Destiny O. Birdsong, author, and poet will be reading from her poetry collection, "Neotiations" and debut triptych novel "Nobody's Magic". There will be a Q&A after the reading.

Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
6074363033
hechtrw@oneonta.edu
https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events

Artist Group Info

Destiny O. Birdsong
bashawkld@gmail.com
https://destinybirdsong.com/
Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, New York 13820