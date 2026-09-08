Ride For Richie - 6th Annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Ride

The 6th annual Ride For Richie rolls Saturday, September 26 - a motorcycle and car ride for suicide prevention and awareness, honoring the life of Richie Lupo. The ride starts and ends at American Legion Post 1194, 363 West Service Road, Hillcrest. Registration 9:45 AM, kickstands-up 11:00 AM. Food, live music and basket raffles. Motorcycles, cars and families all welcome. Now in its 6th continuous year, Ride For Richie is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit. Details: Facebook "Ride for Richie" or call/text (607) 205-7534. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988.