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Roz Browne Comedy "In Search of Black People"

Roz Browne Comedy "In Search of Black People"

Roz Browne takes audiences on a poignant, hilarious journey through her history as she explores her heritage and discovers that searching for others often leads us right back to ourselves. Directed by Jane Morris.

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org