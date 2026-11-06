Santa's Christmas Village with Mom's House

Mom’s House is excited to announce its first-ever Santa’s Christmas Village, a free community holiday event taking place Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 1–4 p.m. at the Sons of Italy, 126 Odell Avenue, Endicott, NY.

Designed for children ages 8 and under, with older siblings welcome, Santa’s Christmas Village will bring families together for an afternoon filled with holiday fun, festive activities, and Christmas cheer.

Families can enjoy opportunities to visit Santa and take photos using their own phones, listen to Christmas story readings, and participate in children’s activity stations while supplies last. Children who pre-register will also receive a special surprise!

In addition to the festivities, Mom’s House will offer holiday gifts for purchase, including Christmas mugs, gift jars, and kids’ cocoa and coloring mugs. Proceeds from these purchases will benefit Mom’s House and its mission of supporting low-income single parents to achieve their educational goals and build brighter futures for themselves and their children.

Donations are welcome but never required. Suggested donations include paper towels, toilet paper, soap, and monetary contributions to help support Mom’s House programs and families.