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Seeing Billy Premiere 1-Man Show

Seeing Billy Premiere 1-Man Show

What happens when the love of your life promises to stay in touch after death... and then keeps that promise? In this extraordinary solo theatre piece, David Schechter shares the astonishing true story of his ongoing relationship with his departed soulmate.

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
$22/18
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org