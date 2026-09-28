Seeing Billy Premiere 1-Man Show
Seeing Billy Premiere 1-Man Show
What happens when the love of your life promises to stay in touch after death... and then keeps that promise? In this extraordinary solo theatre piece, David Schechter shares the astonishing true story of his ongoing relationship with his departed soulmate.
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
$22/18
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org