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Senator Lea Webb's Virtual Budget Town Hall

Senator Lea Webb's Virtual Budget Town Hall

Senator Webb is proud to bring government closer to the people it serves. Join her Virtual Budget Town Hall on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:00 PM to hear updates from the state about the various key points in the budget and how they will impact District 52.

Pre-registration for this event is required. Upon registration, you will have the opportunity to ask any questions you may have or note any priority areas you want to hear about.

Virtual
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Senator Lea Webb
607-878-7025
csnyder@nysenate.gov
Virtual