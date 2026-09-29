Senior & Student Day at the Book Sale

Senior Day & Student Night at the Friends of the Library Book Sale, 509 Esty St, Ithaca: On Wednesday, Oct 21, older adults (age 60+) and anyone with a disability may shop from 10am to 4pm. Students (age 16+ with school ID) are welcome 4-8pm. 100,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into 70+ subjects for easy shopping. For more information, visit www.booksale.org