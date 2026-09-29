© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senior & Student Day at the Book Sale

Senior & Student Day at the Book Sale

Senior Day & Student Night at the Friends of the Library Book Sale, 509 Esty St, Ithaca: On Wednesday, Oct 21, older adults (age 60+) and anyone with a disability may shop from 10am to 4pm. Students (age 16+ with school ID) are welcome 4-8pm. 100,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into 70+ subjects for easy shopping. For more information, visit www.booksale.org

Regina C. Lennox Building
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Tompkins County Public LIbrary
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org

Artist Group Info

foltcplpublicity@gmail.com
Regina C. Lennox Building
509 Esty Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org