Silent Book Club • Social Reading Hour
Silent Book Club • Social Reading Hour
Start the weekend off with a good book and a good hang. Bring a book to read (or find one in the library), enjoy a cozy drink with some light conversation.
Go to the Tech center (2nd floor) at the GFJ library.
Tentative schedule:
10AM - 10:30: Arrive, get settled, socialize
10:30AM - 11:10AM: Read
11:10 - 11:30PM: Talk about what we read, socialize
George F Johnson Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Silent Book Club Binghamton
binghamtonsbc@gmail.com
George F Johnson Public Library
1001 Park StreetEndicott, New York 13760
607-757-5350
en.brooke@4cls.org