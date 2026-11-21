Start the weekend off with a good book and a good hang. Bring a book to read (or find one in the library), enjoy a cozy drink with some light conversation.

Go to the Tech center (2nd floor) at the GFJ library.

Tentative schedule:

10AM - 10:30: Arrive, get settled, socialize

10:30AM - 11:10AM: Read

11:10 - 11:30PM: Talk about what we read, socialize