It's a Silent Book Club special event! We are gathering at Uncle's for our annual white elephant gift exchange party.

RSVP via this form: https://forms.gle/8LV4QsqVkBm7eqai6

Enjoy the company of other readers at this little end of the year party. Come for the people, leave with a good book to start off the New Year!

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FAQs

**How does this work?

Everyone brings a gift-wrapped book to the party to contribute to the gift pool. White Elephant is a Gift Exchange event where people vie to walk away with a book they want. It also goes by Yankee Swap, Dirty Santa, and a plethora of other names.

**Can I bring a used book?

Yes! Lots of people bring books that they've read during the year and want to pass on to another home.

What if I can't bring a book?

Let me know in the form below! And I'll bring an extra so everyone can play.

**I want to clean up my bookshelf! Can I bring more than one wrapped book?

Yes, please limit the amount you bring to 3