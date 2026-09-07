Simmerin’ Stew
Simmerin’ Stew
Simmerin' Stew is a dynamic, five-piece string band from Binghamton, NY that consists of banjo, fiddle,
mandolin, guitar, and upright bass. The band members are not only skilled musicians but also highly
energetic performers who captivate their audiences with their expressive style.
Revivalists with folk souls, Simmerin Stew delivers original music alongside selections from the Old Time
canon.
6 On The Square
$20 pre-show
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
6 On The Square
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette ParkOxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org