© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Simmerin’ Stew

Simmerin’ Stew

Simmerin' Stew is a dynamic, five-piece string band from Binghamton, NY that consists of banjo, fiddle,
mandolin, guitar, and upright bass. The band members are not only skilled musicians but also highly
energetic performers who captivate their audiences with their expressive style.
Revivalists with folk souls, Simmerin Stew delivers original music alongside selections from the Old Time
canon.

6 On The Square
$20 pre-show
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

6 On The Square
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette Park
Oxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org