Southern Cayuga Community Chorus Fall Concert
Southern Cayuga Community Chorus Fall Concert
The Southern Cayuga Community Chorus presents their fall, 2026 concert featuring choral music in a variety of styles. Admission is free; donations greatly appreciated. Reception to follow the performance.
Southern Cayuga Central School High School Auditorium
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Cayuga Community Chorus
socacoch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Southern Cayuga Community Chorus
Southern Cayuga Central School High School Auditorium
2384 Route 34BAurora, New York 13071
(315) 364-7211