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Southern Cayuga Community Chorus Fall Concert

Southern Cayuga Community Chorus Fall Concert

The Southern Cayuga Community Chorus presents their fall, 2026 concert featuring choral music in a variety of styles. Admission is free; donations greatly appreciated. Reception to follow the performance.

Southern Cayuga Central School High School Auditorium
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Cayuga Community Chorus
socacoch@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Southern Cayuga Community Chorus
Southern Cayuga Central School High School Auditorium
2384 Route 34B
Aurora, New York 13071
(315) 364-7211
https://www.southerncayuga.org/