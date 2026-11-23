The once-a-year Artisans' Market presented by the Oxford Winter Farmers' Market is happening this Saturday, November 28th and is part of Oxford's Village-wide Small Business Saturday Shop Hop! The Artisans' Market at the Fellowship Hall of the United Church of Oxford will be filled with beautiful artisan crafts, Christmas wreaths, and delicious gift-able food items just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season! This Market celebrates local gifts made by local hands because there is nothing so special as a gift that is unique and that carries with it the care of its maker! Musician and composer, George Anderson, will be joining us again and we'll have cookies and cider on offer for shoppers attending the amazing Artisans' Market!

