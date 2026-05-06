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The Big 2-5-0! Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence!

The Big 2-5-0! Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence!

Join us for a massive gathering on June 27, 2026 to celebrate, acknowledge, and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Activities will include historic presentations/demonstrations, live music, food, free samples, kids' games/activities, a beard contest, historic gardens, a time capsule, and more!

This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Tompkins County Tourism Program.

Brooktondale Community Center
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Caroline History Association and the Brooktondale Community Center
6072207813
sarahs1476@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1ConWjWoBj/
Brooktondale Community Center
524 Valley Road
Brooktondale, New York 14817
6072207813
sarahs1476@gmail.com
https://www.brooktondalecc.org/