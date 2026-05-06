The Big 2-5-0! Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence!
The Big 2-5-0! Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence!
Join us for a massive gathering on June 27, 2026 to celebrate, acknowledge, and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Activities will include historic presentations/demonstrations, live music, food, free samples, kids' games/activities, a beard contest, historic gardens, a time capsule, and more!
This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Tompkins County Tourism Program.
Brooktondale Community Center
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Caroline History Association and the Brooktondale Community Center
6072207813
sarahs1476@gmail.com
Brooktondale Community Center
524 Valley RoadBrooktondale, New York 14817
6072207813
sarahs1476@gmail.com