Join organizers of the Tompkins County SURJ’s Redistributing White Wealth Campaign at Cinemapolis to view this 2024 documentary that explores white Americans' relationship to inheritance, reparations and complex family histories.

The movie is 1 hour long. The evening will include discussion and sharing from local leaders of color and white accountability partners working to right some of the harms done through enslavement, forced labor and structural wealth inequality here in Tompkins County.

The Cost of Inheritance: An America ReFramed Special, is an hour-long documentary that explores the complex issue of reparations in the United States using a thoughtful approach to history, historical injustices, systemic inequities, and the critical dialogue on racial conciliation. Through personal narratives, community inquiries, and scholarly insights, it aims to inspire an understanding of the scope and rationale of the reparations debate. Director: Yoruba Richen; Executive Producer: Darryl Ford Williams, Christopher Hastings

