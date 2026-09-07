The Honey Badgers (Erin Magnin and Michael Natrin) invite you into their world the minute they step on

stage. Combining radical vulnerability, humor in just the right moments, and a perfect vocal blend honed

over the past decade, the two storytellers build a space where listeners can reconnect with themselves,

their feelings, and the truest parts of being a human in a complicated time. For folks who love

thoughtful lyrics, fun fiddle solos, and sparkling harmonies, The Honey Badgers are sure to deliver.

The duo recently released their second full-length album, The Earth Turns and So Do We, a mature and

varied collection of original songs focused on the repeating cycles of life, death, love, and time itself. The

album reached #15 on the July 2024 FAI Folk Radio Chart. A song from the album, “Bring with You

Nothing,” won Gold in the Folk Category and 3rd place overall in the 2025 SAW Mid-Atlantic Song

Contest. After winning the 2023 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist Showcase and the 2024

Susquehanna Folk Festival Emerging Artist Showcase, “emerging” has become a guiding light for the two

musicians.