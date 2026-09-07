The Honey Badgers
The Honey Badgers
The Honey Badgers (Erin Magnin and Michael Natrin) invite you into their world the minute they step on
stage. Combining radical vulnerability, humor in just the right moments, and a perfect vocal blend honed
over the past decade, the two storytellers build a space where listeners can reconnect with themselves,
their feelings, and the truest parts of being a human in a complicated time. For folks who love
thoughtful lyrics, fun fiddle solos, and sparkling harmonies, The Honey Badgers are sure to deliver.
The duo recently released their second full-length album, The Earth Turns and So Do We, a mature and
varied collection of original songs focused on the repeating cycles of life, death, love, and time itself. The
album reached #15 on the July 2024 FAI Folk Radio Chart. A song from the album, “Bring with You
Nothing,” won Gold in the Folk Category and 3rd place overall in the 2025 SAW Mid-Atlantic Song
Contest. After winning the 2023 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist Showcase and the 2024
Susquehanna Folk Festival Emerging Artist Showcase, “emerging” has become a guiding light for the two
musicians.