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The Sears Family Organ Concert

The Sears Family Organ Concert

The talented Sears family, from Mass., will present a concert on our historic 1852 Hook Tracker Organ in our exceptional acoustically built auditorium.

Lodi Historical Society
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lodi Historical Society with a grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation Part A
607-582-6334
rjcovert@sympatico.ca
www.lodihistoricalsociety.com

Artist Group Info

The Sears Family
Lodi Historical Society
8493 South Main Street
Lodi, New York 14860
607-582-6334
www.lodihistoricalsociety.com