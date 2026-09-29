The Sears Family Organ Concert
The Sears Family Organ Concert
The talented Sears family, from Mass., will present a concert on our historic 1852 Hook Tracker Organ in our exceptional acoustically built auditorium.
Lodi Historical Society
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lodi Historical Society with a grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation Part A
607-582-6334
rjcovert@sympatico.ca
Artist Group Info
The Sears Family
Lodi Historical Society
8493 South Main StreetLodi, New York 14860
607-582-6334