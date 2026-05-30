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The Tales of Custard the Dragon

The Tales of Custard the Dragon

Custard is an anxious dragon whose friends–a dog, a cat, and a little gray mouse–mock his nervous nature in this charming family musical based on the work of the beloved American poet Ogden Nash. When a pirate bursts into their home, the others hide, but Custard bravely confronts the invader, revealing his true strength and showing everyone that real courage can come from the most unexpected places.
Performances:
Friday, July 10 @ 10 am
Friday, July 10 @ Noon
Saturday, July 11 @ 10 am
Saturday, July 11 @ Noon
Sunday, July 12 @ Noon

Hangar Theatre
$18
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hangar Theatre
607-273-2787
marketing@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org
Hangar Theatre
801 Taughannock Blvd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-273-2787
boxoffice@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org/