The Tales of Custard the Dragon

Custard is an anxious dragon whose friends–a dog, a cat, and a little gray mouse–mock his nervous nature in this charming family musical based on the work of the beloved American poet Ogden Nash. When a pirate bursts into their home, the others hide, but Custard bravely confronts the invader, revealing his true strength and showing everyone that real courage can come from the most unexpected places.

Performances:

Friday, July 10 @ 10 am

Friday, July 10 @ Noon

Saturday, July 11 @ 10 am

Saturday, July 11 @ Noon

Sunday, July 12 @ Noon

