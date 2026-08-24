Bodypaint.Me presents…

THE THING

A blacklight bodypaint dance party where you become the art.

THE THING is an immersive night where the boundary between artist, model, and observer dissolves. Everyone becomes part of a living, evolving artwork shaped by movement, light, and glowing accents added throughout the night, whether you’re dancing, exploring, or simply catching a vibe with friends.

This Ithaca edition brings together dancers, painters, makers, students, and night‑life builders to spark a new creative moment centered on expression, connection, and the glow of evolving bodypaint.

The Space:

The event takes place inside the Argos Warehouse, the lounge and event space of the historic Argos Inn, built in 1895 as the Ithaca mayor’s residence and now restored into a four‑star boutique hotel. The Warehouse will be transformed for the night with mystical blacklight art and glowing installations, creating a late‑night environment designed for movement, connection, and creative expression.

The Entry Marking:

Every guest receives a swift bodypaint accent upon entering. This is your initiation into the artwork and the first layer of your glow for the night.

The Evolution:

Once inside, you move freely. Bodypaint artists are stationed throughout the space, adding small to medium glowing accents as the night builds. Visit The Human Scrapbooking experience to add to your look with glow stamps, stickers, and glitter.

The Sound:

Expect high‑energy DJ sets built for movement. House, tribal, rhythmic, and body‑driven tracks keep the floor alive and amplify the energy.

ETHOS, SAFETY, AND ETIQUETTE

Absolute Consent:

Photos are allowed, but you must ask before taking someone’s photo.

Physical Boundaries:

Enjoy the energy and respect the space. No touching without explicit, verbal permission.

Photography Policy:

Personal phone photos are welcome. Professional cameras, detachable‑lens systems, and external lighting rigs require prior approval. Anyone wishing to shoot with pro gear must register in advance and receive written confirmation.

Bodypaint Tip Etiquette:

Bodypainting at the event is tipping‑based. This is how we support the artists who transform you into glowing masterpieces.

-Small accents: $5–$10

-Medium accents: $10–$20

-Larger accents: $20–$30+

If you’re unsure how much to tip, ask your artist. Only Bodypaint.Me artists may paint others, and outside paint or markers aren’t allowed to keep the artwork cohesive, safe, and true to the vision of the night.

Expression and Attire:

This is a judgment‑free space of radical expression. Wear something you feel great in. White, neon, mesh, metallic, textured, sculptural, and handmade pieces glow beautifully under blacklight and give painters something to build on. Underwear is fine if it is part of your look. This night is about intentional accents that complement your clothing and silhouette, not full‑body pieces. There is no secure storage, so travel light and keep essentials with you. For health, safety, and hygiene, bottoms are required.

Venue:

Argos Warehouse

416 E State St.

Ithaca, NY

Date and Time:

Saturday, October 3

9 PM to 1 AM

Admission:

Pre-sale tickets are $15. Day of show tickets are $25. Text ‘333’ to 803-658-4168 or visit Bodypaint.Me.

Refreshments:

The Argos bar will be open throughout the night, offering its signature craft cocktails alongside a full range of beer, wine, and spirits. Known for its inventive mixology and glowing atmosphere, Bar Argos also serves a rotating selection of alcohol‑free drinks, including botanical sodas, citrus spritzes, and house‑made mocktails.

Age:

18+. This is an adult creative space centered on bodypaint, body positivity, and a non‑sexual expressive atmosphere where people feel free in their own skin.