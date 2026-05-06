The Vestal Museum is Nifty at Fifty!

The Vestal Museum & Vestal Historical Society invite you to our 5oth Anniversary as a museum (1976 - 2026). We will be unveiling our Community Autograph Quilt, Live Fiddle Music on the Platform by Annie Ol' Thyme (6pm). Light refreshments, activities on the lawn and more. Bring a lawn chair, relax ad enjoy our small town museum. Our Summer exhibit is "The 50 Objects from Our 50 Years.". It's a night of free entertainment and fun for all ages.