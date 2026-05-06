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601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

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The Vestal Museum is Nifty at Fifty!

The Vestal Museum is Nifty at Fifty!

The Vestal Museum & Vestal Historical Society invite you to our 5oth Anniversary as a museum (1976 - 2026). We will be unveiling our Community Autograph Quilt, Live Fiddle Music on the Platform by Annie Ol' Thyme (6pm). Light refreshments, activities on the lawn and more. Bring a lawn chair, relax ad enjoy our small town museum. Our Summer exhibit is "The 50 Objects from Our 50 Years.". It's a night of free entertainment and fun for all ages.

The Vestal Museum
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Vestal Museum & Vestal Historical Society
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum

Artist Group Info

Annie Ol' Thyme
norastarr@yahoo.com
https://annieolthyme3.wordpress.com
The Vestal Museum
328 Vestal Parkway East
Vestal, New York 13850
607-321-6013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
https://www.vestalmuseum.org