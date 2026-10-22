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Tioga Arts Council (TAC) Supporters-Only Reading

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) Supporters-Only Reading

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is honored to present its free Supporters-Only Reading on Saturday, November 7, at 1:30 p.m. in TAC's Main Gallery - 179 Front St., Owego. Each participant will read one or two original works (or if a longer format) approximately 7 - 10 minutes per reader. Afterward, there will be a brief Q&A Session. PS: Published poets and writers will bring books for sale. Join us and support our community of writers.

2027 PARTICIPANTS
1. Sharon Ball
2. Brenda Cave-James
3. Joanne Corey
4. Jen DeGregorio
5. Dante Di Stefano
6. Pam O'Shaughnessy
7. Ralph Pennel
8. Erin Riddle
9. Wendy Stewart
10. Jesula Saintus

ABOUT TIOGA ARTS COUNCIL
The Tioga Arts Council enriches the cultural lives of residents and visitors by initiating and facilitating creative opportunities and collaborations. Through exhibitions, performances, education and cultural experiences, the Tioga Arts Council provides a central platform for a creative community. Our vision is to inspire and support a vibrant, creative community in and around Tioga County, NY. Three values guide our mission, vision, and programs, and they are:

• To Serve the Arts
• To Serve Through the Arts
• To Make the Arts Accessible

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have additional questions.

Tioga Arts Council (TAC)
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Tioga Arts Council (TAC)
(607) 687-0785
tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com
http://tiogaartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com
Tioga Arts Council (TAC)
179 Front Street
Owego, New York 13827
(607) 687-0785
tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com
http://tiogaartscouncil.org